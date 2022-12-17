Epic Will Give Away Free Games Every Day Until Next Month

Epic Games will be giving away free games throughout the holiday season, yet again. Technically, Epic will give away a total of 15 games for free on their Epic Games Store, but since the sale started on Thursday, you won’t be able to claim the first freebie, which was Bloons TD 6.

The current free game is a classic-style racing title called Horizon Chase Turbo, which typically costs $19.99. Epic is not going to reveal the next game until Saturday. You can grab the remaining free games during the promotion by setting a reminder each day to visit Epic Games’ homepage every day. You can also set up discord bots to do the job for you on any of your servers.

These freebies are part of the Epic Games Store’s annual holiday sales. Epic posted a blog post stating that there are “hundreds of” games on sale. This also includes sizable sales on major titles, such as 25% off Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and 50% off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Other notable titles such as God of War, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others are on sale too, with as much as 67% off.

Epic Coupons are back as well, and this year you can get 25% off your purchases that are worth $14.99 or more. It is worth mentioning that Epic Coupons are only valid for full-game purchases and do not work with preorders, DLCs, or in-game currency.

Epic’s holiday sale is available now through January 5th. Valve’s annual steam sale, on the other hand, is scheduled to start on December 22. We will keep you updated on Steam sales too, so stay tuned.