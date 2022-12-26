Fake News: Textile Industry is Not Shutting Down

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has strongly rejected fake news circulating in the media regarding the closure of the textile industry from Saturday 30th December 2022.

According to the press release, the propaganda is purely based on speculations and assumptions deduced from the APTMA’s letter sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, explaining the on-ground situation of the textile sector and the operational roadblocks.

On 23rd December 2022, Patron-in-Chief APTMA Dr. Gohar Ejaz wrote a detailed letter to the Prime Minister, providing an account of the present situation of the textile industry and the mammoth challenges being faced by the export sector. In the letter, the management apprised the Prime Minister of the textile sector operating at a capacity utilization of less than 50 percent across the country due to various issues highlighted.

APTMA has asked the government to take appropriate actions and pay special attention to the issues highlighted in the letter to enable the export-oriented sector to continue to contribute maximum support for the Balance of Payments as well as employment for the people of Pakistan.

Under the current circumstances, any decision to shut down the entire industry would be disastrous and irresponsible. APTMA is a conscientious body that is cognizant of the challenges faced by the country and is aligned with the fabric of this nation and its sovereignty.

“We request all the stakeholders play their responsible role in steering our country out of these difficult times and avoid associating themselves with baseless propaganda,” the APTMA added.