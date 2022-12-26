SPSC Doesn’t Want Those With Master’s in Social Work to Work in Relevant Govt Departments

The Sindh government recently revoked the requirement of a Master’s in Social Work as the prerequisite to apply for the position of Assistant Director (AD) in the Social Welfare Department (SWD).

The provincial government drew widespread condemnation from graduates possessing a Master’s degree in Social Work after the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) advertised the post of AD in SWD and set the required academic requirement as a Master’s degree in Sociology.

ALSO READ Rupee Drops 5th Day in a Row Against US Dollar As Pressure Mounts

Candidates claimed that it is the first time that SPSC has advertised the job for AD in SWD and those having a Master’s in Social Work are ineligible to apply for the job.

They asserted that SPSC has regularly been advertising jobs in SWD since the establishment of the department. In every single advertisement, the required academic qualification for an AD job was Master’s in Social Work.

ALSO READ Senate Body Concerned Over Internet Issues in Gwadar Despite Big Investments

Besides this, the SPSC also modified the age limit this time. Normally, the age limit for an AD job in SWD is 28 to 32 years. However, the provincial government decreased the age limit to 21 to 28 years. Finishing a Master’s degree by the age of 21 is also a rarity as most Master’s graduate by the age of 24 after completing 18 years of education.

The sudden change in age limit ended the chances of getting a job in SWD for a large number of candidates who obtained a Master’s in Social Work in the last couple of years.