Govt to Appoint Waqar Masood As SAPM Finance

The federal government has decided to appoint Waqar Masood as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance.

Sources told ProPakistani that incumbent SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa has reportedly failed to perform, especially in ending the stalemate with International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to a historically low level.

Sources said that Waqar Masood had worked with Finance Minister and in past, he remained part of those teams who negotiated the deals with the IMF also. Meanwhile, the incumbent SAPM on Revenue will be given the portfolio of the Economic Affairs Division.

It is pertinent to note that Ishaq Dar has chosen all close aides in his economic team and he does not trust anyone else.

Recently, he appointed Akif Saeed as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), who was blue-eyed of Former chairman SECP Zafar Hijazi.