IT Complex Inaugurated At Parliament House

The Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurated the recently established IT Complex in the Parliament House.

The DG (IT) Senate, Syed Asim Raza apprised the Chairman about the current IT projects undertaken as a part of the Chairman’s initiative of Digital Parliamentary Framework, which consists of the upgradation of IT Infrastructure, Automation of Parliamentary Processes and Citizen Centric IT services.

The Chairman was briefed that the newly established IT Complex comprises of Telecasting Cell, Software Development Hall, Helpdesk, IT Store, and Workshop.

The Chairman also inaugurated the project of Digitalization of Analog Video Records of the Senate Proceedings. Chairman Senate appreciated and lauded the efforts of the IT Directorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate said that the ICT has revolutionized the functioning of Institutions of high public importance. Parliament, to this end, needs to rely more and more on information technology to facilitate the people.

He underlined that Parliament is a forum, where the will of the people resides and the synergy of ICT makes it convenient for the people to communicate and interact with their representatives directly. He further said that our aim is to galvanize Parliament’s functioning by introducing state of art ICT Services.

The Chairman Senate hoped that the newly developed IT Complex will provide maximum enablement to the Senators, and Senate Staff and ultimately make the Institution more efficient. Senators, Kauda Babar, Fida Muhammad, and Secretary Senate, Qasim Samad Khan were also present on the occasion.