Pakistan and Uzbekistan to Strengthen Cooperation in Plant Protection and Quarantine

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of plant quarantine.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the ministry.

Ibrohim Ergashev, Director General Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan while representing the Uzbek side agreed to improve mechanisms of pest control measures between the two countries.

National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs) of both countries will also share the experience through seminars and training, and increase coordination on the export consignments between the two countries. The measures will help in pest control and mitigating pests’ hazards and damages.

Under the agreement, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will work with the Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan to create an enabling environment for enhancing the trade volume of plants and plant products between the countries.

During the ceremony, parties expressed their appreciation that Pakistan has granted market access to Uzbek pomegranate, plum, persimmon, fig, and grapes, and Uzbekistan has granted market access to Pakistani mango and onion. Moreover, experts from Pakistan will visit Uzbekistan for an on-spot inspection of the phytosanitary systems, production sites, processing establishments, and packing houses.

The ceremony was also attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary of National Food Security, and Research Zafar Hassan, and Director Technical Quarantine Department of Plant Protection Muhammad Shahzad Sohail.