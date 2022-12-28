Economic Meltdown Continues to Affect USF Projects Across Pakistan

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is facing several challenges including security, equipment theft, and equipment import as a result of Letter of Credit margin issues, which are hampering progress and delaying the timely execution of various projects in the pipeline.

Official documents available with ProPakistani revealed that the Fund is confronted with various issues including security challenges, restricted movement, damage to site infrastructure due to terrorist activities, equipment theft, community issues, land disputes, local administration, NOCs from local administration /DCs, forest lands and following the recent import restrictions.

ALSO READ SECP Issues Digital Lending Standards Against Coercive Recovery Practices

USF projects have been facing equipment import challenges. As a result of LCs margin issues are hampering USF’s progress and delaying the timely execution of various projects in the pipeline.

Some of the voice and high-speed broadband data services (2G/3G/4G) projects facing delay in Balochistan include; the Lasbela lot (total mauzas 223, total population 154,083) with project completion status of 25 percent, Panjgur lot (69 mauzas, 153,429 population) with 25 percent progress, Kech lot (306 mauzas, 345,567 population) with 50 percent progress.

Some of the voice and high-speed broadband data services for National Highways and Motorways (2G/3G/4G) projects facing delay include NH&MW-M8 (Rato Dero-Gwadar) covering Larkan, Kambar Shahdad Kot, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Gwadar, Awaran and Kech with a road of 478 km and work is in progress.

ALSO READ Efficient Disposal of Complaints Critical for Justice: Federal Ombudsman

Voice and high-speed broadband data services for North Waziristan lot and South Waziristan lot (2G/3G) projects facing delay include 812 mauzas with a total population of 1.2 million.