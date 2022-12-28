Here’s ProPakistani’s 2022 T20I World XI

The year 2022 brought forward some fantastic performances from world-class players in the shortest format of the game. T20 format ruled the cricketing calendar with the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia headlining the schedule, which provided an opportunity for the teams to solely focus on the format.

There were some star performers throughout the year which helped them make their mark in T20I cricket. Let’s have a look at the best T20I XI of 2022:

1. Jos Buttler (c)

England’s captain, Jos Buttler was sensational as he led his side to the 2022 T20 World Cup title. Buttler’s own performances with the bat were outstanding as he led from the front and took on the attack from the first delivery of the match. While Buttler was unable to play for a major chunk of the year due to an injury, his performances in the matches he did play warranted a place on this side.

Buttler scored 462 runs at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 160.41 in 15 innings in 2022. Buttler is also the captain of the World T20 XI of 2022.

2. Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Buttler’s opening partner in the side is Pakistan’s gritty wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan. While Rizwan did suffer a slight dip in for as compared to last year, he was still one of the top run-getters in the format in 2022.

Rizwan finished as the second-highest scorer in the year with 996 runs at an average of 45.27 and a strike rate of 122.96 in 25 innings. Rizwan will be the designated wicket-keeper of this side.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli sprung back to form in the shortest format of the game in 2022. Kohli scored 8 half-centuries and one century in the calendar year, including a masterclass performance against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kohli scored 781 runs at an average of 55.78 and a strike rate of 138.23 in 20 innings in the year.

4. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was head and shoulders above the rest of the batters in the world throughout the year. He finished as the highest scorer and also struck the most sixes in the year as his contributions helped India to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

SKY scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43 in 31 innings. He also smashed 68 sixes, 29 more than the second-best in 2022.

5. Glenn Phillips

Kiwi middle-order batter, Glenn Phillips, showcased his class in the shortest format of the game in 2022. Phillips struck 33 sixes and also scored a sensational century against Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 World Cup. His contributions helped New Zealand qualify for the semis of the mega-event.

Phillips scored 716 runs at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 156.33 in 19 innings in 2022.

6. Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, was the star performer in the format throughout the year. His exploits with both the bat and the ball helped Zimbabwe qualify for the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup, where they went on to cause a major upset by beating eventual finalists, Pakistan.

Sikandar finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the world as he scored 735 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 150.92 in 23 innings. He also struck 38 sixes, the third-most in the year. With the ball, Sikandar picked up 25 wickets at an average of 17.68 and an economy rate of 6.13.

His marvelous performances helped him secure a PSL and an IPL contract as well.

7. Shadab Khan

Arguably one of the greatest T20 players in the world, Shadab Khan was simply outstanding throughout the year. His performances with the bat and the ball were crucial for Pakistan as they qualified for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup finals.

Shadab picked up 25 wickets at an average of 20.56 and an economy rate of 6.79 in 20 innings, while he scored 201 runs at an average of 20.10 and a strike rate of 154.61 in 12 innings.

While he was on target with the ball, his numerous match-winning contributions with the bat throughout the year made him an absolute superstar.

8. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was a key member of the Sri Lankan squad as they won the 2022 Asia Cup final. Hasaranga’s contributions with the bat and the ball were crucial for Sri Lanka throughout the calendar year.

Hasaranga finished as the third-highest wicket-taker as he picked up 34 wickets at an average of 15.67 and an economy rate of 7.40 in 19 innings. He also scored 154 runs at an average of 11.84 and a strike rate of 120.31 in 16 innings.

9. Sam Curran

The 2022 T20 World Cup player of the tournament, Sam Curran rose to prominence in the shortest format of the game in 2022. Curran’s exploits with the ball at the back end of the innings and his ability to hit the ball in the lower order made him an asset to England as they won their second T20 World Cup title.

Curran picked up 25 wickets at an average of 21.08 and an economy rate of 7.56 in 19 innings in 2022. 13 out of his 25 wickets came in the T20 World Cup as he troubled the batters Downunder.

Curran’s superb performances helped him become the most expensive signing in IPL history.

10. Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf established himself as the best T20 fast bowler in the world in 2022. While he was always regarded as one of the finest death overs bowlers, his game was further enhanced as he became menacing with the new ball as well. Rauf led from the front in the absence of Shaheen Afridi, who missed a major chunk of the cricket calendar and became the leader of a young pack of Pakistani pacers.

Rauf finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in 2022. He picked up 31 wickets at an average of 20.74 and an economy rate of 7.54 in 23 innings in 2022.

11. Josh Little

Ireland’s pacer, Josh Little was the surprise package of 2022. The left-arm pacer was magnificent as he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the format in 2022.

Little picked up 39 wickets at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.58 in 26 innings in 2022. The speedster also shocked the cricketing world as he picked up a hat trick against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

His marvelous performances have also led him to bag a PSL and an IPL contract. Sensational achievement for the Irish pacer.

Here is the line-up:

Player Country Jos Buttler England Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Virat Kohli India Suryakumar Yadav India Glenn Phillips New Zealand Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Shadab Khan Pakistan Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Sam Curran England Haris Rauf Pakistan Josh Little Ireland

Honorable Mentions

Babar Azam (Pak), Arshdeep Singh (Ind), Hardik Pandya (Ind), Pathum Nissanka (SL), and Moeen Ali (Eng)