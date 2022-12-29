FBR Orders Customs to Adopt Standard Measurement System for Over 7,500 Items

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday directed all field formations of Customs to adopt standard units of quantity/measurement (UoM) of 7,575 items specified.

In this connection, the FBR issued a customs general order (CGO) 5 of 2022 here on Thursday.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 223 of the Customs Act, 1969 and in supersession of Customs General Order No. 15/2019, September 13, 2019, the FBR has directed all field formations of Customs to adopt standard units of quantity/measurement (UoM) expressed in the Annex-I of the CGO.

The Units of Measurement have been revisited in terms of recommendations of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and international/national trading practices to maintain uniformity and to improve the collection, comparison, and analysis of trade statistics and facilitation of trade, based on the Harmonized System. Two columns have been created, one for statistical purposes and the other for assessment purposes to meet these objectives.

Due to the adoption of the HS-2022 version, certain addition, deletion, and new creation of PCT codes have been made in Pakistan Customs Tariff. Therefore, an updated PCT Code-wise UoMs to accommodate these changes is enclosed as Annex-I to the CGO. The standard units of quantity are Weight kilograms (kg) carat (carat) Length meters (m) Area square meters (m2) Volume cubic meters (m3) liters(1) Electrical power 1,000-kilowatt hours (1,000 kWh) Numbers pieces/items (u) Pairs (2u) dozens (12u) thousands of pieces/items(1,000 u) packs (u (jeu/pack).

The importers/clearing agents/shipping agents and all others concerned are directed to furnish invoices/documents/information in accordance with the new UoMs prescribed by this CGO. For proper assessment of items internationally traded in any other UoM than the one given in either of the columns in the Annex, such UoM shall also be declared, in addition to the units given for the purposes of assessment. Necessary provisions shall be created in Customs Computerized System for this purpose.

No document including Goods Declaration (GD) shall be accepted after 5th January 2023, if the information regarding units of quantity declared/shown is not in accordance with this Order, FBR added.