UN Warns of More Disasters Like Pakistan Floods in Near Future

The United Nations (UN) has termed the monsoon-induced devastating floods in Pakistan this year as a grim reminder, warning the world to expect similar disasters in the future.

In its annual report titled “2022 Year in Review: Amid global turmoil, UN doggedly pursues international climate agreements,” the UN said that Pakistan was hit by catastrophic floods in 2022.

Pakistani government imposed a national emergency after heavy flooding and landslides triggered by monsoon rainfalls left one-third of the country under.

It should be noted here that the economy sustained damage worth billions of dollars, millions of citizens were displaced, hundreds of thousands of livestock perished, thousands of citizens got injured, and hundreds of people died in the 2022 floods.

The report noted that three climate-related UN summits were held this year; Ocean Conference in June, the COP27 Climate Conference in November, and the COP15 Biodiversity Conference in December.

At COP27, UN member countries agreed to establish a ‘Loss and Damage’ fund. It aims to compensate vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change.