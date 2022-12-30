Banks to Remain Closed on January 2

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other banks will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 2, 2023, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’.

The statement continued, “All banks/ DFIs/ MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks/ DFIs/ MFBs will attend the office as usual”.