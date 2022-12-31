Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Could Get a Price Cut [Leak]

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series was announced back in September 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling well, but the vanilla and Plus models have not been as popular. As a result, Apple may reduce the price of the regular iPhone 15 next year and the larger iPhone 15 Plus in response to the lower demand.

This information comes from a renowned industry tipster on Naver who suggested that Apple might consider a price reduction for the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. Although it may seem unlikely, the price change could ultimately favor Apple. This is because the regular and Plus variants do not feature as many upgrades as the Pro models, so it would make more sense for customers to pay less for them.

Here is what the tipster said:

The iPhone 14 Plus’s declining sales are “far beyond” Apple’s lowest estimates. Apple is now considering new strategies for the iPhone 15, to reverse this trend. Apple plans its phone releases many years in advance, hence its unlikely that Apple will cancel the Plus variant entirely. Apple is however seriously considering a price drop.

The iPhone 13 is very similar to the iPhone 14, and users are now considering purchasing it directly from Apple at $200 less than the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus costs $900 and offers a larger screen and a greater battery capacity than the standard model. The iPhone 14 Pro Max only costs $200 extra and offers major improvements in design, display, camera, performance, and more.

Sources do not yet know how Apple will price the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. But if it plans to reduce to make the iPhone 15 Plus cheaper, it would also need to cut prices for the regular model as well.

This is because the ‘Plus’ model will cost the same as the standard model if the company lowers the price to $800 instead of $900. The standard iPhone 15 would be priced at $700, which is the same price Apple charged for its iPhone 13 mini.

However, since this information is only based on leaks, we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.