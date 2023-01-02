Vivo Y35m Launched With Dual Cameras and 5,000 mAh Battery For $202

Vivo Y35m has just launched in China as a minor update over the standard Vivo Y35. It downgrades the entire spec sheet of the latter in favor of a more affordable price tag. Thanks to that, it starts at only $202, at least in China.

Design and Display

The design is nearly the same as before, except the IPS LCD is a tiny bit smaller than before at 6.51″ (down from 6.58″). The resolution and refresh rate have also been downgraded to 720p and 60Hz respectively. The waterdrop notch selfie camera is still there.

Internals and Software

The original variant features a Snapdragon 680 SoC, but the Y35m gets MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, which actually brings slightly better performance. This is paired with 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options, but only a single 128 GB storage variant. It includes a memory card slot as well.

Chinese models will get Origin OS Ocean, but the global counterparts will get Funtouch OS on top of Android 13.

Cameras

The 50MP main camera has been downgraded to only 13MP and you get a single 2MP depth sensor alongside it. Thankfully, its 1080p video recording ability is still around, but it is limited to 30 FPS.

The 16MP selfie camera from the original model has also been demoted to 5MP.

Battery and Pricing

Vivo Y35m keeps the 5,000 mAh battery from before, but the 44W fast charging is gone. Instead, you get only 15W charging speeds.

The phone will be available in Star Orange and Starry Night Black color options for a starting price of $202 in China.

Vivo Y35m Specifications