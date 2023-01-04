Pakistan Doesn’t Have Even One Certified Solar Panel Technician

The government is planning to convert buildings to solar power to save electricity, but currently, there is not a single “certified solar panel technician” in the country.

This was revealed by the Project Director of Virtual University while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication. The committee met with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair where the Project Director revealed that the country also has only two certified Hybrid Electric Vehicle technicians. These two are working with Suzuki and Toyota.

However, the University through its PSDP project is working to impart skills and produce such certified technicians in the country.

Junaid Imam Member IT and acting MD PSEB informed the committee that enormous growth has been observed in the sector, but the country did not witness sufficient growth in skilled people and the industry is confronted with this challenge.

The country produces around 25,000 IT graduates, but only 15-20 percent meet industry demands.

The committee was informed that Ignite’s DigiSkill is Pakistan’s largest online training program aimed at delivering training on digital skills across the country. So far 3.06 million trainees have enrolled in 14 batches during 2018-22 which was 178 percent above the actual target of 1.75 million. Around 27 percent are female and 73 percent are male.

Further 31,000 overseas were also enrolled in these programs. DigiSkills freelancers have earned $290 million with a 31 percent course completion ratio.