DigitalOcean to Start IT Training Program in Pakistan

DigitalOcean CEO Yancey Spruill Tuesday highlighted that the company recently acquired Cloudways Pakistan and they are planning to start a training program for Pakistani youth in collaboration with various universities to provide IT skills to enable them to compete in the global market.

Spruill called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

He shared the company’s business profile and its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan. He also apprised the finance minister about their current investment in the country in software development and enabling medium and cloud computing SMEs. He also showed interest in expanding their business further in Pakistan.

The minister shared that Pakistan has a lot of potential in the IT sector and the government is keen to expand the IT industry in order to increase its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

He appreciated DigitalOcean for showing interest in training the manpower of the country in IT. He further assured that the government will provide all kinds of support required by the company in order to expand it’s business and investment in the country.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Commissioner SECP, and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.