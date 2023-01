An earthquake rocked parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, and a number of other cities in Punjab and KP on Thursday evening. According to initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were also felt in parts of India including New Delhi. Reports have also revealed that jolts were also felt in Afghanistan.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake also hit Pakistan yesterday.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.