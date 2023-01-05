PM Forms Committee to Resolve Issues of IT Industry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday constituted a committee to resolve the issues of the IT industry.

Chairing a meeting regarding the promotion of the IT industry, the premier said that the development of the IT sector can place the country’s economy on solid footing.

The prime minister said that the industry needs the support of the government and constituted a committee of industry leaders to resolve hurdles in the development of the sector. The committee will also have representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, and other relevant departments.

The premier said that the target of increasing IT exports to $15 billion from under $3 billion in 3 years is very much achievable. He said that the exporters who increase their exports will be appreciated at the government level.

The representative of the IT industry apprised the meeting of the issues being faced by them and shared suggestions to resolve them. The premier directed the SBP, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other relevant departments to take appropriate measures in this regard.

The prime minister directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC), universities, and other institutes to work on increasing the number of IT professionals in the country from 6 million to 15 million. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the IT curriculum meets the needs of the industry.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque also participated in the meeting.