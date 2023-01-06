FBR Forms Liaison Committee to Address Issues of IRS Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Liaison Committee of Inland Revenue Service Officers for resolving the issues of the service group.

The FBR issued an office order in this regard on Friday. According to the order, the 13 officers of BS-17 to BS-19 have volunteered to be part of the Liaison Committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of IRS Officers met Member (IR-Operations) last month in order to discuss various concerns, grievances, and demands of IRS officers. Out of various concerns, the main action points discussed in the meeting were related to the issue of salary raises for IRS employees, the rules of the Common Pool Fund for IRS officers, and the issues related to vehicles and fuel.

This volunteer liaison committee would start meeting the seniors in FBR HQs (in person/ online) to bridge the communication gap between young officers of Inland Revenue in field formations and officers in the FBR and to convey the genuine demands and grievances being faced by field offices. They would also extend input and support regarding the further resolution of the issues being faced by the IRS fraternity.