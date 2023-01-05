Excise Revenue Reaches All-Time High in First Half of FY2023

During the last six months, the Excise Department in Islamabad generated a record amount of cash from vehicle registration and taxes.

According to a report by 24NewsHD, the excise office collected a record Rs. 9 billion under the head of tax collection and Rs. 5 billion under excise taxes during the first half of FY 2022-23.

ALSO READ Orange Line BRT Has No Facilities for Disabled and Elderly

It also collected Rs. 4 billion as FBR taxation. Director of Excise Bilal Azam stated that the increase in tax revenue was due to the provision of public amenities. He added:

The department was able to collect more taxes due to door-to-door registration, online token tax and token tax collection during road checking.

Crackdown Against Illegal Number Plates

The recent crackdown against illegal number plates may also contribute to higher registration revenue in the future.

As recently reported by ProPakistani, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has announced a security red alert following the suicide attack that occurred late last month.

On its official Twitter handle, the ICTP warned of a severe crackdown operation against cars, bikes, and public transport with illegal number plates.

ALSO READ Kia Reveals Where and When It Will Show Off Its Electric and Luxury Cars

The department also warned of strict action against the possession of weapons or firearms by the public. It has advised citizens to carry their important identity documents with them at all times.