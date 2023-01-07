Election Commission Bans New Project Announcements Before Local Body Elections

Investigating alleged violations of the code of conduct for the forthcoming local body elections, Sindh’s election commission (EC) removed political party banners and flags from government buildings on Friday.

EC directed that no new projects be announced and that provincial ministers and high-ranking officials would not be permitted to inaugurate any current development projects until the elections were completed.

ALSO READ Foreign Exchange Reserves Drop Dangerously Low Following Debt Repayments

In this respect, Korangi District Monitoring Officer Khuda Bakhsh and his crew removed all banners associated with the election campaign from all government buildings in the district.

Meanwhile, the electoral body issued letters to the administrator, deputy commissioners, chief engineers, and PWD departments, instructing them not to launch any new development projects.

ALSO READ Samsung Electronics Expects to Earn Its Lowest Profit in 8 Years

Based on the code of conduct for local body elections, the administration cannot announce any new projects before the elections. Even finished development projects should not be launched, otherwise, it would be regarded as a violation of the code of conduct, and legal action will be taken.