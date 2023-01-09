2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program for Pakistani Students

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has invited applications from Pakistani students for the 2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program.

Funded by the US Department of State, the Fulbright Masters, and Ph.D. program covers tuition, required textbooks, airfare, living stipend, and health insurance.

Here is all you need to know about the Fulbright Scholarship Program:

Eligibility Criteria

All Pakistani citizens with a strong academic background, residing in Pakistan, and committed to returning and serving Pakistan are eligible to apply for the 2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program.

Women, people with disabilities, and individuals hailing from Balochistan, Northern Sindh, Southern Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB are highly encouraged to apply.

Aspirants from all disciplines except clinical medicine are eligible to apply for the 2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program.

Academic Background

For the Master’s program, candidates having either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university are eligible to apply.

For the Ph.D. program, applicants having a Master’s, M.Phil or comparable degree (a minimum of 18 years of formal education) from an accredited university are eligible to apply.

Language Proficiency

Applicants must provide a GRE score report at the time of application submission. Successful candidates will be required to clear TOEFL.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the 2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program at USEFP’s website.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the 2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program is 12 April 2023.