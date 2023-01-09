Islamic Development Bank Group to Give $4.2 Billion to Pakistan For Climate Change

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group on Monday pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years as part of Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives.

The development was announced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet.

Int'lcommunity and development partners are demonstrating exemplary compassion for flood victims.Islamic development bank group has pledged $4.2 billion at Geneva moot,WB vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser announced $2 billion, responding to PM's call for concrete action — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 9, 2023

World Bank’s (WB) Regional Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser also announced $2 billion, in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for concrete action.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the world to help flood-ravaged Pakistan as the opening session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan got underway in Geneva.

