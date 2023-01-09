Met Office Predicts Rain and Snowfall Across Pakistan

A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 10 January and will likely grip the upper parts on 11 January, resulting in rain and snowfall from Wednesday to Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh and Pishin on 10 and 11 January.

Rain (moderate to isolated heavy snowfall) is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from 11 to 13 January.

Moderate rain is also expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Lahore from 11th to 13th January. Light rain may occur along Makran coast, D. I Khan, D. G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, and Pakpattan on 11 and 12 January.

Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli from 11 to 13 January.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan can’t be ruled out. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period. Temperatures are likely to fall significantly during and after the spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.