Pakistan Braces for Severe Cold Wave This Week

A harsh cold wave is about to grip Pakistan this week, with the mercury expected to drop as low as -15°C, Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network, has predicted.

According to details, the cold wave will start on 10 January and will continue till 14 January. During this period, heavy snowfall is predicted in mountainous areas.

Upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan as well as Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) are expected to receive snowfall. Besides, Murree will also get snowfall.

During this period, the temperature is expected to drop near the freezing point in Sindh’s north-western and western areas and below the freezing point in Punjab’s north-western and northern areas.

Balochistan’s north-western, western, and central areas could witness temperatures as low as -10°C and the same is expected in upper parts of KP. Temperatures could plunge to -15°C in GB and -12°C in AJK.

Speaking with ProPakistan, Owais Hyder, weather analyst and CEO of Pak Weather, said that record-breaking events of this winter season are expected in the coming days.

A weak polar vortex causes Siberian winds to travel with full intensity to this region, resulting in a cold wave in the country. A strong polar vortex prevents strong Siberian winds to travel to this region, Owais added.