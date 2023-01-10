FIA Arrests 117 PIA Employees With Fake Degrees

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Crime Circle arrested and suspended the accounts of 117 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) personnel on Monday.

As per the reports, the agency recovered Rs. 90 million by blocking the offenders’ accounts.

The PIA workers have been charged with fraud and record falsification. FIA has also issued a fine against the aforementioned employees.

The FIA will shortly file an investigative report against them in court.

Those who obtained employment in the PIA using fake degrees included assistant and supervisor-level positions.

Based on the reports, prominent officers of the Recruitment Board are complicit in hiring people with fake degrees.

In related news, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle filed an FIR against 113 PIA personnel, including 18 female employees, on allegations of forging degrees and collected over Rs. 90 million from them last year. In a letter, PIA officials told the FIA that they had confiscated benefits offered to the employees involved.