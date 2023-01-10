UN Accidentally Shares Old Video of PIA Plane Landing on Flooded Runway at Geneva

The International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan was recently held in Geneva, Switzerland, aiming to rally support for the rehabilitation of the victims of the most devastating floods in Pakistan’s history.

Representatives from around 40 countries participated in the event. Heads of State, Governments, UN agencies, leaders from the private sector, civil society, international development, and financial institutions attended the conference.

During the conference, with the aim to garner more financial support for Pakistan, the UN ran a video package to highlight the magnitude of the natural calamity that ravaged Pakistan last year.

At the start of the package, a PIA plane is seen landing at an inundated runway. Here is the video:

This video reportedly went viral in July 2022. The video isn’t from last year’s monsoon season. In fact, the video is from August 2020. Last year in July, the CAA also clarified that the video is old and doesn’t depict the ground situation.

An old video is being flushed around on social media that shows an airplane moving on a runway covered in water. Please note that this is an old video, nearly 3-year old, and does not depict the present situation at Karachi's JIAP, which is normal, with drains working normally. pic.twitter.com/wcM5VmQbFg — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) July 11, 2022

As for the conference in Geneva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed it as a “resounding success.”

According to the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) carried out by ADB, EU, and WB following the floods last year, Pakistan requires $16.26 billion for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure.

Out of the required amount, Pakistan secured over $10 billion in pledges from development partners. Whereas, the remaining amount will be contributed by Pakistan.

Overall, the PDNA estimated Pakistan’s losses from last year’s floods at $30 billion.