Living Miracle: Spiders Knit Walls of Web in Dadu Saving Flood Victims [Video]

Record-breaking monsoon rainfalls triggered the most devastating floods in Pakistan’s history last year. Nearly 33 million citizens have been affected and around 9 million are displaced.

The displaced citizens mostly belong to Balochistan and Sindh. They lost everything and are forced to live in camps. The prevailing cold weather has exacerbated their situation.

While authorities have been unable to provide adequate support to rehabilitate the flood victims, nature has come to their support in the face of adversity.

Social media platforms are rife with videos that show that spiders have knitted heavy webs around trees surrounding the residential areas in flood-affected areas in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu, Sindh.

The spiders have knitted webs in the areas of Gozo, Chhor, Qambar, Dhani, Baksh Baghia, and Gadhi areas of city. Besides preventing severe cold from reaching the flood victims, the webs are acting as natural mosquito nets as well as shields against poisonous insects.

Here is the video.

Recently, International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The aim of the conference was to rally support for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Pakistan was aiming to secure $8.15 billion from its development partners. However, development partners exceeded expectations and pledged $10 billion.