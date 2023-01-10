PSX Becomes Signatory of Women’s Empowerment Principles

In a positive move forward signifying Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) efforts to promote increased women participation, gender equality, and adopt gender-responsive policies, PSX has become a signatory of Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

WEPs, the founding partners of which are UN Women and UN Global Compact, are a set of principles aimed at advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. WEPs provide guidelines for corporates to deliver on gender equality standards of the 2030 agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The WEPs constitute seven basic principles to leverage the corporate world towards the goal of achieving a society prioritizing gender equality, sustainability, and growth. These seven principles are leadership, equality, health & safety, education & training, transparency, community, and markets.

Speaking at the occasion of PSX becoming a signatory of WEPs, the PSX MD & CEO Farrukh H. Khan stated, “By becoming a signatory of Women Empowerment Principles, we have sent a strong message that PSX is committed to and supports gender equality and women empowerment. PSX has therefore reinforced its commitment to becoming a model corporate for attracting greater talent, regardless of gender or any other considerations. Gender equality is a prerequisite for progressive societies and businesses, encapsulating the standards of sustainability and growth.”

He further said, “Pakistan Stock Exchange, learning from the Women Empowerment Principles, will be focused on further strengthening our policies of gender equality, sustainability, and growth. As a frontline regulator and listed entity, we believe that adopting these principles will help augment the business of the Exchange while caring for the community, thereby becoming a positive force for change. While adhering to international best practices in terms of all our functions, we at PSX will now be able to become a role model for listed companies in this particular domain as well.”