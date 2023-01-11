Changan Uni-K Arrives at Dealerships in China

Changan Uni-K appears set to go on sale in China as the company has begun dispatching them to dealerships. According to the details, a petrol-powered and plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant of Changan Uni-K has been spotted at the dealerships.

The Uni-K is a midsize crossover SUV that was unveiled in late 2020. It is a unique SUV with a cutting-edge design and modern technology. Despite being mid-sized, it only seats five passengers instead of seven.

Uni-K’s design and appearance mimic that of European sports SUVs, which makes it a competitor to the likes of Lexus RX or an Audi Q5 Sportback.

Uni-K has two powertrain options:

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 229 horsepower (hp), 360 Newton-Meters (Nm) of torque.

A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that — combined with an electric motor — puts out 286 hp and 590 Nm of torque.

Both engines send power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automated manual transmission. The SUV has several high-tech features including a modern infotainment system and driver’s display, which control various functions and display several vital bits of information.

Other features include level-three autonomous driving capability, various driver assists features, multiple drive modes, 360-degree visibility, etc. The company claims that the PHEV variant, dubbed iDD, has a pure electric cruising range of 130 km and a hybrid cruising range of 1,100 km.

Although the price and launch date of the SUV is still unknown, its arrival at the dealerships hints at its imminent debut.