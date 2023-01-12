Temperatures to Drop Below 0°C in Parts of Punjab, Sindh and KP This Week

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 12, 2023 | 7:15 pm

A harsh cold wave is set to grip Pakistan as mercury is expected to drop either near or below the freezing point in most parts of the country this week.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, temperatures in central parts of Sindh could drop to 0°C and below 0°C in western and northwestern parts.

ALSO READ

As for Punjab, western, northwestern, and northern areas are expected to witness temperatures below 0°C. The same is predicted for plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Mercury could drop to -10°C in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the upper parts of KP, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Temperatures could drop to -15°C in central, western, northwestern, and northern parts of Balochistan.

ALSO READ

Hilly areas across the country have received heavy snowfall. More snowfall is expected in the next two days. Tourists have been advised to exercise precautions while visiting hilly areas.

After the end of the current rain and snowfall spell, a severe cold wave will grip Pakistan. The cold wave will continue till 17 January and will peak on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Story of Reham Khan’s 1st Meeting With Mirza Bilal is Straight Out of a Bollywood Movie
Read more in lens

proproperty

Environmental Tribunal Sends Notice to High Riser Along Karachi Seaview
Read more in proproperty
close
>