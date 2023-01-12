Temperatures to Drop Below 0°C in Parts of Punjab, Sindh and KP This Week

A harsh cold wave is set to grip Pakistan as mercury is expected to drop either near or below the freezing point in most parts of the country this week.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, temperatures in central parts of Sindh could drop to 0°C and below 0°C in western and northwestern parts.

ALSO READ Russia to Send Another Spacecraft to Rescue International Space Station Crew

As for Punjab, western, northwestern, and northern areas are expected to witness temperatures below 0°C. The same is predicted for plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Mercury could drop to -10°C in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the upper parts of KP, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Temperatures could drop to -15°C in central, western, northwestern, and northern parts of Balochistan.

ALSO READ Nearly 9,000 Flights Get Delayed in the US After NOTAM Outage

Hilly areas across the country have received heavy snowfall. More snowfall is expected in the next two days. Tourists have been advised to exercise precautions while visiting hilly areas.

After the end of the current rain and snowfall spell, a severe cold wave will grip Pakistan. The cold wave will continue till 17 January and will peak on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.