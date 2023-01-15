FBR Reshuffles 25 Senior Officers of Pakistan Customs

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 25 officials of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-18-20) including Collectors of Customs at newly created six new Model Customs Collectorates.

The FBR has announced the transfer and postings of Collectors at the new customs Collectorates established at Islamabad Airport, Khuzhdar, Dera Ismail Khan, South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) Karachi, Appraisement-West Lahore, and Appraisement-East Lahore.

ALSO READ These Cities Pay the Most Tax in Pakistan: FBR

Now, the total number of Model Customs Collectorates stands at 35 including seven Chief Collectors of Customs offices. As per the notification, 11 Collectors of Customs have also been given new assignments.

Muhammad Mohsin Rafiq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore has been given a new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (SAPT), Karachi.

Amjad-ur-Rahman (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20 Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Chief, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Ms. Ambreen Ahmad Tarar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Lahore has been given a new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Lahore.

Munib Sarwar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20 has been given a new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Lahore.

Muhammad Ismail (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Quetta would now work as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha.

Naveed Illahi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Chief, FBR has been given a new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad.

Muhammad Ashfaq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Director (Staff), Chairman Secretariat Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been given the new assignment of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar.

Syed Ali Abbas Gardezi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19 Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore has been given a new assignment as Collector, (OPS) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore.

ALSO READ FBR Verifying Just 30% of Total Rebate Claims Filed by Exporters in FY23

Syed Imran Sajjad Bokhari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Custom House, Karachi would now work as Collector (OPS), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Khuzdar

Naveed Iqbal (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Director, (OPS) Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, FBR, Peshawar has been given a new assignment as Collector, (OPS) Collectorate of Customs, (Appeals), Karachi.

Muhammad Ahsan Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Additional Director, Directorate of Input Output Coefficient Organization (South), Karachi has been transferred and posted as Collector, (OPS) Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Quetta.