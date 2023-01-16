Pakistan’s Manpower Exports Reached 7-Year Peak in 2022

According to data from the Bureau of Emigrants and Overseas Employment (BEOE), Pakistan’s manpower exports in 2022 reached 832,339, a minimal increase of less than 1% compared to 2021.

This is the second-highest figure in recorded history, with the highest being 946,571 in 2015.

The main reasons for the consistent growth in manpower exports since 2021 include a significant number of workers returning to their homeland during the COVID-19 pandemic and finding employment in different countries, employees unable to fly to find workers in foreign countries finding employment in different markets, and increased employment opportunities in GCC countries, particularly in Dubai and Qatar for the Dubai Expo and Football World Cup 2022.

It can’t be ruled out that a number of Pakistanis also left the country for better job prospects in foreign countries, as limited employment opportunities in the public and private sectors have left them with no choice but to migrate to other countries.

Different Occupations

Among the manpower exports, the export of laborers topped the chart with 0.35 million, with Pakistanis migrating to different countries in 2022. Moreover, 232,120 (0.2 million) Pakistanis with work permits as drivers left the country. This was followed by masons with 34,694; technicians with 23,347; electricians with 20,232; and salesmen with 12,944.

These are the skilled manpower of the country among the 40 other categories. Among notable professionals, the manpower exports of Pakistani engineers stood at 6,093. As many as 2,464 doctors and 1,004 teachers also left the country.

Manpower Exporting Cities

Sialkot remained at the top with the highest number of migrant workers at 41,672. It was followed by DG Khan with 36,075 and Gujranwala with 312,846, having a major share in the manpower export. The industrial city of Faisalabad exported 25,361 workers, and Lower Dir exported 24,959 laborers.

Among major cities, the manpower export from Rawalpindi stood at 23,252 in 2022. It was followed by Lahore with 22,296 and Karachi with 21,063 workers who migrated to different countries for livelihood.

Immigrating Countries

Over half a million Pakistanis moved to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for earning their livelihood, according to the Bureau of Emigrants and Overseas Employment (BEOE); as many as 514,909 Pakistani workers migrated from Pakistan to KSA in 2022.

It is followed by the UAE, which received 126,477 Pakistanis in its different states. Oman provided jobs to 82,380, and Qatar accommodated 57,999 workers of different occupations. The UK welcomed 2,922, and the USA provided 801 jobs to Pakistanis.

The massive development projects in various GCC countries under Vision 2030 created various opportunities for Pakistanis, which are likely to continue in the next few years.

However, it depends on the skill set of the manpower and how much they can get a share in the job markets of these countries with mega-economic development programs amid the competition with various countries of the world, including India and Bangladesh.

Brain Drain Vs Remittance Inflows

The manpower export of the country is often referred to as the phenomenon of brain drain, but the services of these overseas Pakistanis (permanent or temporary) are also appreciated.

Comparing the low economic growth rate with the average high population growth rate, massive unemployment can also be tackled through the exports of manpower. It also contributes massively to the economy through inflows of remittances, which have significant importance in maintaining the current account.

During the last two financial years, remittance inflows remained above $2 billion every month until July 2022 due to various issues, including the global economic slowdown and the use of non-banking channels.

Future Outlook

Pakistan’s manpower exports to overseas countries, in regard to its young population, remain below potential, which is 1 million per year.

Public and private sector technical institutions are very important in enhancing the manpower exports of the country, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the inflows of remittances.

The concerned departments should not only explore job opportunities in foreign countries but also facilitate skilled professionals in easily complying with the process of the host country to secure good jobs.

Most importantly, high-level supervision from the Prime Minister’s Office is indispensable in designing a policy framework for manpower exports.