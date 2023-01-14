‘World’s Best Job’ With $100,000 Salary is Up for Grabs in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is known for its life-changing opportunities, including tax-free salaries and regular lucky draws that create new millionaires.

Recently, Yas Island, a tourist attraction in Abu Dhabi, introduced the “World’s Best Job” competition, offering a salary of $100,000 for a two-month role. The competition, announced by American actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, is searching for a new ambassador for the island.

It is open to all aged 21 and above and participants must submit a video explaining how they would promote Yas Island if chosen as the ambassador.

The competition will take place from 9-23 January 2023, with the announcement of five finalists on Yas Island’s social media pages on 26 January. The finalists will have to take part in a live radio interview in the second round, after which the winner will be announced on 3 February.

What Will the Winner Get?

$100,000 salary for a 2-month role as Yas Island Ambassador.

Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi.

2-month stay in the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi, a 5-star hotel on Yas Island.

Access to spa and dining experiences at the hotel.

Luxury car for transportation around the island.

Karting sessions and Formula Yas 3000 Driving Experience at Yas Marina Circuit.

2-month club membership at Yas Links Golf Package with golfing sessions.

Indoor climbing and indoor skydiving experiences at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, an indoor adventure hub.

Two Yas Theme Parks Gold Annual Passes for unlimited access to Yas Island’s theme parks.

Here’s How to Enter:

The video mustn’t be longer than 60 seconds and not exceed 100 MB in size.

Ensure that the video is uploaded in the correct format.

Submit the video on hireme.yasisland.com before the closing date (23 January).

Participants are advised to be mindful of the video content. Submissions containing any form of violence, nudity, profanity, or illegal substances or activity will be immediately disqualified and may be reported to the relevant authorities.

To increase the chances of winning, applicants are advised to share and upload their submissions on social media.

The winner of the competition will be named the ‘Yas Island Ambassador’ and will participate in various fun activities across Yas Island to promote it as the leading leisure and tourism destination.