UAE Launches Special Initiative for Low-Performing Students

UAE’s Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has announced an initiative in support of government school students of grades 3-12 who failed to perform well academically or didn’t get a passing grade in first-term exams.

Speaking about the initiative, the Director General of the ESE, Mohammed Al Qasim, stated that the Support and Empowerment Program for students will offer those students a second chance to succeed in the first term.

The program will be launched from 23 January to 3 February, and in the first and second phases, students with less than 50% marks will be able to participate while in the third phase, the program will be open to students with less than 60%.

Al Qasim further noted that the first-term results help them identify students’ performances so that they can offer them with required support in uplifting their academic performance.

The ESE declared the grades 9-12 results of public and private schools on 9 January, while the results of grades 5-12 and 1-4 were announced on 10 and 11 January, respectively.