FBR Creates New Office of Commissioner Inland Revenue for Business Community

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created a new office of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-V), Islamabad to expedite cases of appeals filed by the business community against the FBR.

According to an order issued by the FBR on Tuesday, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 4(1)(r) of FBR Act[1]2007, a new office of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-V), Islamabad is created under FBR with immediate effect and until further orders.

Mussarat Ullah Khan has been appointed as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-V), Islamabad. The decision has been taken to reduce the workload of the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) of Islamabad. The workload of the existing Commissioners Inland Revenue (Appeals) has been rationalized and distributed for speedy clearance of cases. Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-V), Islamabad is expected to reduce the workload of big corporate cases in Islamabad.

Presently, four Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) are working in Islamabad. Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-I), Islamabad deals with the cases of the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Islamabad. Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-II), Islamabad will handle cases of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad. Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-III), Islamabad has the power and jurisdiction of cases relating to the Rawalpindi. Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-IV), Islamabad has the powers to deal with the cases of Corporate Tax Office Islamabad.