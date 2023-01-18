Govt Appoints Ashraf Mahmood Wathra as NBP Board Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2023 | 4:50 pm

The federal government has appointed Ashraf Mahmood Wathra as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

According to an official notification, the government has appointed Chairman/Directors on the Board of Directors of NBP for a term of three years subject to clearance of Fit & Proper Test criteria of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

ALSO READ

The appointments are as follows:

Name Position
1 Ashraf Mahmood Wathra Chairman
2 Nasim Ahmad Director
3 Ali Syed Director

In addition to the above, the Additional Finance Secretary (IF), Finance Division shall be the Ex-Officio Director on the NBP Board, according to the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wathra was the 18th Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. He was appointed as the State Bank Governor on 29 April 2014 and served until 28 April 2017.

ProPK Staff

lens

Enraged Celebrities Slam Feroze Khan for Publicly Sharing Their Phone Numbers
Read more in lens

proproperty

Steel Industry Struggles as Bar Prices Soar and Scrap Imports Plummet
Read more in proproperty
close
>