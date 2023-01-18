Pakistan, US Agree to Enhance Cooperation in IT and Telecom Sector

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that there were numerous opportunities for US tech companies in the IT and telecom sector of Pakistan.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The minister welcome the envoy in his office and matters of mutual interest related to IT and Telecommunication were discussed. Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the ministry Mohsin Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

The minister said that there was a dire need of enhancing Pak-US cooperation in the IT and telecom sector besides boosting business ties. He noted that work was underway on over seventy connectivity projects worth Rs. 65 billion for ensuring connectivity across the country.

He highlighted that Personal Data Protection Bill and Social Media Rules are business-friendly, adding that both the bills will be forwarded to relevant forums for approval within three to four weeks.

The US envoy also emphasized increasing cooperation in the IT and telecom sector between the two countries.