UAE’s Reading Competition for Students to Kick off This Month

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi is launching the latest edition of the Creative Reader Competition to encourage children across the UAE to read as much as possible.

MAKTABA, the library management branch of DCT Abu Dhabi, organizes the yearly competition, which runs from January to April.

The competition not only promotes Arabic and English reading but also encourages children to support Abu Dhabi’s public libraries. It is open to all public and private school students across the UAE, and this year a new age group has been added, kindergarten students, in addition to elementary and intermediate levels, also known as cycle 1 and cycle 2.

To participate, students must become members of MAKTABA, register via its website, and pass a personal or virtual assessment interview. They must read as many books as possible, fill out the competition form, and submit it on time. A special booklet with all the details is available at schools, public libraries, and the MAKTABA website.

The judging panel will evaluate entries based on factors such as the percentage of booklet completion, the number of books borrowed from public libraries, reading comprehension level as well as linguistic, critical analysis, and creative thinking skills.

Participants can borrow books from MAKTABA branches in Abu Dhabi as well as the MAKTABA digital library. There is also an option to join virtual reading clubs.

The last edition of the Creative Reader Competition drew 627 competitors from all seven emirates, including those with disabilities, representing over 111% year-on-year (YoY) rise.