UAE Unveils Innovative Method to Turn Carbon Dioxide into Rock

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced a new partnership to test technology that captures and permanently turns atmospheric carbon dioxide into rocks.

The project, set to begin this month, will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and is a part of ADNOC’s $15 billion investment in reducing its carbon footprint.

The project will use the award-winning Carbon Capture and Mineralization (CCM) technology of Oman-based environmental firm, 44.01, to capture carbon dioxide from the air, dissolve it in seawater, and then inject it into subsurface rock formations known as peridotite.

This process mineralizes carbon dioxide, ensuring that it cannot escape back into the atmosphere. The project will be powered by solar energy, supplied by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, also known as Masdar.

Speaking about the project, the Founder and CEO of 44.01, Talal Hasan, underlined the need of removing carbon dioxide from the environment to stop and reverse climate change.

Fujairah has been chosen as the location for the project’s test run because of its abundance of peridotite rock. The project is expected to play an important role in the UAE’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. If the test is successful, it could lead to the mineralization of billions of tons of carbon dioxide across the region.