Islamabad to Open Margalla Avenue “Very Soon”

Islamabad has seen a rapid increase in traffic in the past few years due to a growth in the number of residents. Inhabitants of Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, and surrounding regions especially find it hard to reach or leave Islamabad through the crowded city roads, especially during rush hour.

Sharing good news for them, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt. (R) Usman Younis uploaded a video via a tweet that shows the progress of the long-awaited Margalla Avenue. The video is accompanied by the following caption:

A new gift for the people of Islamabad and those coming to Islamabad – very soon InnShaaAllah!#CDA #CapitalDevelopment #BeautifulIslamabad #MargallaAvenue pic.twitter.com/ijYJmhFdX0 — Muhammad Usman Younis (@CaptainUsman) January 18, 2023

Chairman CDA did not share an exact date timeline or timeline for the project’s inauguration. However, the progress indicates that the project is near completion.

Margalla Avenue is a 33-kilometer highway in the Margalla Hills area of Islamabad’s suburbs. The roadway is an alternative to Srinagar Highway and will allow easy access to the N-5 National Highway from the tenth and eleventh sectors of Islamabad.

This road is a vital component of the greater Rawalpindi Ring Road project, as it connects Sangjani (N-5 National Highway) to Barakahu (Murree Expressway).

Former prime minister, Imran Khan, placed the project’s cornerstone on March 20, 2022. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Federal Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and other notables were present for laying the project’s foundation stone.