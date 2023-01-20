Lahore Police Starts Monitoring Traffic Through Drones

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has started using drone cameras for routine traffic monitoring and surveillance. The department has established a monitoring and surveillance unit to watch over drone surveillance.

The drone cameras will also capture and report road engineering issues, encroachments, one-way traffic violations, and improper parking. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Dr. Assad Malhi, stated that drone monitoring will improve traffic management.

Through this technology, Malhi monitored and called for action against issues such as encroachments and improper parking on Hall Road, Mall Road, Data Darbar, and Shah Alam Market. SP City, Shehzad Khan, and President Hall Road, Babar Mehmood, were also present at the occasion.

Malhi stated that the department will use drone technology regularly to monitor roadblocks, protests, smokey vehicles, one-way traffic offenses, and other issues. Drones will monitor the Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Model Roads regularly.

Malhi highlighted that CTP has established a dedicated squad that will react to prompts of distress from drone surveillance. This mechanism will aid in the swift and effective eradication of any traffic-related issue.