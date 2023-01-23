Abu Dhabi Police Arrests Female Beggar With a Luxury Car

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 23, 2023 | 3:17 pm

Abu Dhabi Police has arrested a number of beggars recently, including a woman who begged despite owning a luxury vehicle. Between 6 November and 12 December 2022, the authorities arrested 159 beggars in the emirate.

The police are reminding residents that begging is unlawful in the city and people should instead donate to registered organizations.

If someone is caught begging, they can be fined up to AED 5,000 and sent to jail for a minimum of 3 months. Beggar handlers can face even harsher penalties, including fines of up to AED 100,000 and jail time of at least 6 months.

Digital Begging

Begging online is also illegal in Abu Dhabi, including asking for money on social media, via text messages, emails, or other online platforms. People engaged in such activities often tell false stories about being sick or being an orphan or claim that the money will be used for community support.

