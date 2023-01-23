Parliament House Shut Down Over Fears of Short Circuit

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 23, 2023 | 4:02 pm

Due to fear of a short circuit in the Parliament House, offices of the National Assembly and Senate secretariats will remain closed for three days.

The Senate announced the decision via Twitter.

According to details, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and Speaker of National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have instructed immediate preventive measures and directed concerned secretaries to find a solution.

As a result, the Chairman of the Parliament’s Upper House has rescheduled its sitting, which was previously planned for Monday, January 23rd at 4:00 PM.

The Senate will now meet on Thursday, January 26th at 11:00 AM.

This change was announced in a notification that cited the powers conferred by paragraph (b) of sub-rule (2) of Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012.

