CDA Auctions The Most Expensive Plot in Islamabad’s History

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully auctioned the most expensive plot in its history, former Chairman of CDA and Chief Commissioner, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, has revealed.

Taking to Twitter, Usman wrote that the CDA raised Rs. 8.54 billion from the sale. Lauding the CDA, Usman added that overall, the authority generated Rs. 11.95 billion by auctioning four plots.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the CDA aimed to generate Rs. 20 billion from the auction of 47 plots, including commercial, orchards, poultry, and vegetable plots.

In a related tweet, Usman noted that the auction has taken a brilliant start. Two plots in I-14 Markaz were sold for a combined price of Rs. 1.3 billion. He added that another plot in I-8 Markaz, with a reserved price of Rs. 1.2 billion, is likely to be auctioned for Rs. 1.5 billion.

In a separate development, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), was relieved of his duties yesterday due to conflicting interests between a powerful businessman and a local politician.

He was serving as Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner and Chairman of CDA since August last year. The Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification yesterday, directing him to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

