FBR Exempts Taxes, Duty on Import of Donation Consignments for Flood Affectees

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax, federal excise duty (FED), and income tax on the import and supply of donation consignments and relief items for relief operations for flood affectees for a period of three months.

According to S.R.O.70(I)/2023 issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the federal government has exempted for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, the import and supply of the donation consignments and relief items as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees, from the whole of the sales tax.

ALSO READ IRC Expresses Concerns Over Conditions of Flood Affectees

Under SRO.71(I)/2023, the FBR has exempted for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, the whole of federal excise duty leviable on the donation consignment and relief items goods as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees.

As per SRO.72(I)2023, the FBR has amended the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance. In the aforesaid Schedule, in Part IV, in clause (123), for the words “ninety days”, the expression “three months from December 1, 2022” shall be substituted.