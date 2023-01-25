FBR’s Arm Confiscate Illicit Cigarette Worth Millions

The Inland Revenue Squad of Enforcement Network (IREN) of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi confiscated scores of non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth millions of rupees in two different raids.

In the first incident, IREN intercepted a truck on GT Road in Sohawa District, Jhelum after receiving credible information. The truck was carrying non-duty paid 70 cartons (700,000 sticks) of local brand cigarettes.

The illegal stock of cigarettes involving tax evasion of approximately Rs. 1.9 Million was confiscated and transferred to a warehouse in Jhelum as no documents/invoices were produced to establish that the cigarettes were duty paid.

In a separate incident, 6 cartons (60,000 sticks) of non-duty paid cigarettes of different local brands were confiscated from a local dealer in Dina Market and were shifted to the FBR warehouse in Jhelum District.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.