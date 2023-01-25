Pakistan’s First Digital Census Gets Delayed Again

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has directed all Census District Officers (CDOs) to proceed with all the requisite activities as per the said census rollover date, from March 1 to April 1, 2023.

According to a PBS letter written to all CDOs with the subject 7th population and housing census (digital census), “The Council of Common Interest (CCI) in its 49th meeting held on January 13, 2022, approved the conduct of 7th Population and Housing Census digitally in the country.”

Accordingly, PBS initiated the census activities and devised a plan to impart training for the 7th Population and Housing Census in three tiers: Training of Master Trainers at Islamabad; Training of Trainers (TOTs) at the Divisional Level; and Training of Enumerators (TOEs) at Census District Level.

The Training of Master Trainers and Training of Trainers have successfully been concluded on December 15 and December 23, 2022, respectively. The TOEs in three batches has been imparted from 7 to 21 January 2023.

The role of the local administration is highly appreciated during the conduct of the said training.

The census field operation was earlier planned to be conducted from February 1, 2023, till 4th March 2023. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances and keeping in view the ground realities, it has been decided in the 50 Progress Review Meeting of the Census Monitoring Committee (CMC), constituted by the CCI (which includes representation from all the provinces and stakeholders) held on January 17, 2023, under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and all the members of the Committee including Chief Secretaries, Secretaries of relevant departments and Director General, Military Operations Directorate were present in the meeting, to start the field operation of the census from March 1 to April 1, 2023.

Therefore, all CDOs were requested to proceed accordingly and arrange/schedule all the requisite activities as per the said census rollover date.