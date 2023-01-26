Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim: A Dilapidated Oasis in the Heart of Karachi

Karachi’s shortage of green areas is often neglected, with one of its main parks Bagh Ibn-e Qasim in disarray.

The park, which encompasses 130 acres and is home to the landmark Jehangir Kothari Parade, is suffering from a lack of financing for development and maintenance from the Sindh government.

It’s a dismal picture, with decaying walls, broken lighting, and overgrown grass. Additionally, the park has evolved into a popular hangout for drug users, making it a dangerous place to visit.

Local citizens, such as Sheikh Yasin, who resides near the park, have seen the park’s deterioration. Yasin explained that there was a point when Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim was a sight to behold, but the lawns and jogging tracks are now in ruins. A neighbor, Yasmeen Ahmed, remarked that the park has devolved into a rubbish dump and is no longer appropriate for families to access.

As per the report, an anonymous representative from the Karachi Municipality concurred with frequent visitors’ assessment, claiming that the park is unsafe owing to an inadequate level of security and a shortage of staff. Despite millions of rupees invested in its construction between 2007 and 2019, the park remains in disrepair owing to a lack of maintenance.

Junaid Khan, the Director General (DG) of the Parks Department, acknowledged the issue of ghost personnel, noting that the park’s decrepitude is due to a lack of resources and that the current state of the park can only be improved with adequate funding and staff.