PTA Wants to Boost Production of Phones, Tablets, Laptops and More

PTA has proposed the Government of Pakistan amend Mobile Manufacturing Policy to include new sectors in it.

According to PTA, under this policy, dozens of devices including laptops and tablets can be allowed to manufacture, which will not only grow the industry but also create thousands of job opportunities and reduce the import bill.

PTA says that the current Mobile Manufacturing Policy only caters to mobile phone manufacturing incentives. It doesn’t include laptops, tablets, signal boosters, vehicle trackers, biometric machines, point-of-sales machines, dongles, RFID, IoT, etc.

All of these devices are currently being imported to Pakistan.

PTA suggests amending this policy to include these categories for both existing authorization holders as well as for any new entities. This will allow authorization for these new categories for manufacturing.

According to PTA:

The existing mobile manufacturing policy does not offer any competitive incentive for the export of locally manufactured mobile devices. This also needs to be reviewed, whereby export incentives should be enhanced which can help export of locally manufactured mobile devices to the Middle East, Central Asia and African region.

PTA suggests that the government should emphasize localization and transfer of technology in line with the mobile manufacturing policy.

Moreover, the Engineering Development Board should take the necessary steps for implementing localization as per mobile manufacturing policy guidelines including packing, PCBA, LCD, casting, etc.

PTA has also requested focusing on local R&D in collaboration with local academia.

Promoting local R&D will also benefit both the mobile industry and academia. PTA has also suggested focusing on manufacturing mobile phones that offer newer technologies, such as 5G connectivity.

The authority has urged the government to resolve the LC issue of local mobile manufacturers so they can import raw materials again. PTA has also urged to resolve input-output co-efficient organization (IOCO) quota issues of mobile manufacturers.