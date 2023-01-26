UAE Unveils Pension Disbursement Schedule For 2023

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the pension disbursement schedule for this year.

According to the announcement, pensions will be disbursed on the 27th of each month, with three exceptions. In May and June, pensions will be given on the 26th, and on the 25th of August.

The first pension payments in 2023 will be paid on Friday, 27 January, with an estimated value of AED 680.93 million. This represents an increase of AED 72.82 million compared to January 2022.

This month, around 45,951 pensioners and beneficiaries are registered with the GPSSA, showing an increase of 3,607 over the same month last year.

The GPSSA stated that announcing the schedule in advance helps registered members manage their financial plans for the year, including covering living expenses, making payments, planning travel and vacations, and more.